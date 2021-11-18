Siddhant Chaturvedi remembers his Bollywood journey with Inside Edge, Gully Boy: Read

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took a stroll down memory lane and spoke in length about his journey with Inside Edge, Gully Boy and now Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor was pretty young when he had started his career with movies like Inside Edge and Gully Boy. To talk about the actor, he comes from a town in Uttar Pradesh. Since Gully Boy, the actor has come a long way, which is evident from the rapid speed at which he has successfully carved a niche for himself.

To talk about the actor, it was with his movie Inside Edge, which gave him fame. Next, he was then seen in Gully Boy as MC Sher, which earned him critical acclaim. Now the star has landed as a lead character in the much-awaited Hindi movie titledBunty Aur Babli 2, which in itself is an excellent achievement for the actor.

A few hours ago, the handsome actor took to his social media handle to write an emotional note that read in his movie Inside Edge he had learnt bowling. In his film Gully Boy, he had learnt rap. "Bunty Aur Babli mein kya? Kisko Thuga bhaiya?! - Kismat ko Thuga hai, Aur kya. Sabko laga ladka Naukri payega, Settle ho jayega, Kundali mein Vyapar bhi tha... Magar ladka toh andar se Kalakaar hi tha", read the remaining part of the quote.

The actor is one of those stars who has always proved his mettle with his breathtaking performances. The actor who is from Balia, Uttar Pradesh had tried his luck in movies, after coming from Mumbai. With his efforts, he did get fame and recognition, as his hard work paid off. On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shakun Batra's untitled, Phone Bhoot, Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

