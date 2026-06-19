Bunnie Xo reveals her divorce from Jelly Roll was "not mutual" after she told him to file papers out of anger during an argument. She was blindsided when he did. Despite the split, they still plan to have a baby together.

Bunnie Xo on 'Not Mutual' Split

Podcast host Bunnie Xo has opened up about her split from husband Jelly Roll, revealing that the decision to divorce was "not mutual" and stemmed from months of communication struggles within their marriage, according to E! News.

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Speaking on the recent episode of her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, reflected on the events that led to the end of her relationship with the country music star. According to Bunnie, tensions had been building for nearly a year as the couple gradually stopped being open with one another.

The Breaking Point

She recalled that an argument on Mother's Day, May 10, became a turning point in their relationship. "On Mother's Day we had a little bit of an argument, which I don't think the details are necessary," Bunnie said. "I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and I said, 'Well, then file the... divorce papers.'"

She explained that mentioning divorce had always been a boundary in their relationship. "And in our relationship that is the one cardinal thing that you don't say," she said. "Even though my husband has said it numerous times 'cause he's the runner."

Bunnie added that her words carried particular significance because she is "not the type of person who says what I don't mean." Following the argument, she packed a bag, left their home and did not speak to Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, for about a week. "During that, he was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers," she said.

Aftermath and Reflection

Reflecting on the aftermath, Bunnie admitted she was caught off guard by the filing. "Was I blindsided? And was this divorce mutual? No, it was not mutual," she said. "Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and just frustration,"according to E! News. Despite the difficult circumstances, Bunnie believes the separation prompted important conversations between them. "Was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely," she said.

The 46-year-old also revealed that she lost 15 pounds and began hormone replacement therapy and counseling after the divorce papers were filed. Bunnie said she initially hoped the couple could save their marriage through therapy. "He's my best friend. I don't care how..up our relationship was, which it wasn't that... up. I don't care how much we didn't communicate or how things shook out. I was riding with this... till the wheels fell off," she said. "I didn't care. I felt like we deserved a chance to go to therapy and figure..out."

However, she acknowledged that Jelly Roll did not share that view. "He didn't feel that way and I respect it," Bunnie said. "It took me a month and a half now to respect that. But I'm so happy. So, so, so happy."

Positive Terms and Future Plans

The podcast host also praised the way the pair had handled the divorce process, saying they were ending their marriage on positive terms and had settled matters quickly. "I joke around with him, I'm like, 'Well, you didn't take care of me in the marriage, but you're taking care of me in the divorce,'" she said with a laugh.

Jelly Roll, 41, is the father of daughter Bailee Ann, 18, and son Noah, 9, from previous relationships. Despite their separation, Bunnie revealed that the former couple still plans to expand their family together. "You guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we're still having a baby," she said. "We have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered," according to E! News. (ANI)