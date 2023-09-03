Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post

    Tan, the seven-year-old dog of  BTS vocalist V (Kim Taehyung), has had two heart operations that were unsuccessful.
     

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    The BTS singer V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, turned his teary-eyed when he disclosed that his dog, Yeontan, had undergone two unsuccessful heart surgeries. In 2017, Taehyung introduced his dog to the ARMY followers. Yeontan, who is seven-years-old today, has a heart issue and has undergone two surgeries, according to TaeTae, who recently made an appearance. The Winter Bear singer was talking to a cat parent on an episode of Pixid when he mentioned about his dog. “I have a pet Pomeranian named Kim Yeontan. He’s been with me for 7 years,” he revealed. “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during the surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life,” he added.

    Fans were moved by his admission, and many noted how much more special Taehyung's choice to feature Tan in the artwork for his new album, Layover, had become as a result. Making Yeontan the face of his album is such a noble deed; it ensures that Yeontan will always be remembered in the prettiest way. Yeontan and Taehyung's first album will always be connected. On X (formerly known as Twitter), a BTS fan wished Tan and Tae would spend the most time together. “Taehyung loves yeontan so much he’s literally making memories with tan even his first album as soloist, dedicated a whole album for him. This is why we need to do our best too cuz if he wins, tan wins too," another user said.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
