K-pop group BTS has made its official comeback after a hiatus for military service, launching 'BTS 2.0'. They held a Netflix concert special, released their new album 'Arirang', and announced a world tour and a documentary.

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has officially marked its return after a prolonged hiatus, unveiling a new era dubbed 'BTS 2.0' during Netflix's concert special BTS The Comeback Live Arirang. The live-streamed event, held Friday at Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square, was the group's first performance together since 2022, when members paused activities to complete mandatory military service.

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BTS 2.0: A New Chapter Begins

Addressing fans during the show, member J-Hope expressed gratitude in Korean before switching to English to declare, "BTS 2.0 is just getting started!" His statement set the tone for what the group described as a renewed chapter, supported by their tenth studio album, Arirang, released the same day, as reported by Deadline. Fellow member Jin added, "Thank you for waiting, Army," acknowledging the global fanbase that has supported the group through its hiatus. Leader RM reinforced the group's unity, saying, "No matter what happens, we promise to keep swimming together," quoted by Deadline.

Comeback Concert Highlights

The concert featured the live debut of eight tracks from Arirang, alongside some of BTS's biggest hits, including Butter, Dynamite, and MIC Drop. The performance marked a significant milestone, reintroducing the group's collective stage presence and signalling a full-scale return to global promotions.

'BTS: The Return' Documentary

Adding to the comeback momentum, Netflix has announced a documentary titled BTS: The Return, set to premiere on March 27. The project will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Arirang, providing fans with deeper insight into the group's creative process during their reunion.

Upcoming 'Arirang' World Tour

Looking ahead, BTS is set to embark on the Arirang World Tour, beginning April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will span 34 cities across 23 countries over the next year, underlining the group's continued global reach and commercial power.

The comeback not only ends a five-year gap between albums but also reaffirms BTS's position as one of the most influential acts in contemporary music.