    Salman Khan promises fans unique hook step with Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details

    Billi Billi will also be the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Sukhbir. It has already created an all-time zeal and excitement among fans.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    After posting the quirky reel that gave his fans a sneak peek at the much-awaited Billi Billi song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, global superstar, and icon, Salman Khan has now elevated the zeal and enthusiasm of his fans by promising them to have another fun and unique hook step with Billi Billi from the much-awaited actioner-family entertainer film.

    Salman has unveiled the teaser of the second song, Billi Billi, which just tickmarks all boxes of what can be termed a typical Salman Khan dance number which has a blend of quirky lyrics to upbeat music, a hook step, his suave looks alongside sizzling on-screen chemistry with the leading lady.

    Billi Billi is an upbeat dance number sung and composed by the legendary Punjabi singer Sukhbir, also known for iconic chartbusters like Sauda Khara Khara and Ishq Tera Tadpave, among others.

    The teaser promises an amalgamation of fun, electrifying on-screen chemistry between the leads, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, with some relatable hook steps choreographed by Jaani Master. After the long hair look in Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi introduces Salman with a slick haircut in his clean-shaven look as he oozes swag and charisma in his personality in a white shirt and black jacket.

    The song features 300-plus background dancers and indicates a celebration of culture and romance on screen. After the action-packed teaser and a romantic number, Billi Billi is here to introduce a new flavor of joy and celebration that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will offer. The audio was unveiled on Monday, followed by a teaser launch today. The last two days have seen fans and cine lovers on social media discussing the track. In-fact, the netizens have already started to call Salman ‘The most loved and ever favorite handsome hunk of the big screen.’

    All we can say is this is just the teaser since the entire song will promise lots of entertainment from Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Sukhbir. Fans can get geared up and ready for hook steps and celebrations in Salman Khan E-Style since Billi Billi is all set to release on March 2, 2023. A peppy dance number, Billi Billi is on its way to being a chartbuster as per the early trends. The music for the song is composed by Sukhbir. The song, Billi Billi, is written by Kumaar.

    A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
