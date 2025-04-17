Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, explores a gripping true story set in Kashmir, filmed in untouched, rarely seen locations that reveal the Valley’s raw beauty and complex reality.

Excel Entertainment’s upcoming drama-thriller Ground Zero is generating major buzz ahead of its April 25, 2025 release. Starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the film is inspired by true events and showcases one of the Border Security Force’s most successful operations between 2001 and 2003.

A Journey Beyond the Headlines

Director Tejas Deoskar describes the filming experience in Kashmir as nothing short of a "once-in-a-lifetime journey." Known for his grounded and emotionally rich storytelling, Deoskar shares that shooting in the Valley was both challenging and rewarding. “Kashmir is breathtaking, yet raw,” he says. “Capturing that contrast between its serene beauty and the tense backdrop of terrorism was essential to telling the story authentically.”

The team received remarkable support from local authorities, especially the administration and co-producer Arhan Bagati. Their efforts granted the crew access to rarely seen locations—places typically off-limits to tourists. “We were fortunate to explore areas that revealed a Kashmir far more layered than what’s shown in the media,” he adds.

Bringing Ground Zero to Life

Over 25 days of intense filming, the crew experienced the region's diverse landscapes and social fabric, meeting locals and immersing themselves in stories from the ground. For Deoskar, this made the film deeply personal and culturally rooted.

“The Valley was once burning with conflict, yet it stood as a visual paradise. That contradiction is what Ground Zero tries to reflect,” says Deoskar.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero promises to be a gripping tale of bravery, set against the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of Kashmir. With powerful performances, a compelling true story, and a deeply human touch, this is one cinematic experience you won’t want to miss.