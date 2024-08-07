Mirzapur 3 bonus episode: Munna Bhaiya to return from the dead?

Entertainment
The series 'Mirzapur 3' was released last month and did not receive positive reviews.
Despite this, the show's creators plan to release a bonus episode from Season 3 later this month.
In an Instagram teaser, Ali Fazal hinted at the potential return of a 'stud type person', causing fans to speculate about the likely comeback of Divyenndu's character Munna Bhaiya.
Divyenndu's character Munna Bhaiya died in season 2's last episode.
Divyenndu revealed in an interview that he will not be part of Mirzapur season 3.
He explained, “When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot.