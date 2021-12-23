  • Facebook
    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]

    Is Britney Spears thinking of getting back into songs post being released from her conservatorship? Lately, she has made a song and has backlashed her family. Check it out here.
     

    It looks like Britney Spears is slowly getting back into songs after being released from her conservatorship. A few hours ago, the singer took to her Instagram handle, where she was seen singing a new song. In the caption, she wrote that she just realized after what her family tried to do to her three years ago … she needed to be her own cheerleader.  God knows her family wasn't, so she just read up on herself, and that is what she found.

    The singer was seen singing in the bathroom while wearing low jeans and a purple crop top. Spears also wrote in her caption that she was not auditioning for anything, so she wanted to remind her classy family that she had not forgotten and shall not ever forget.  Britney also said that she has a new song but did not provide any further details related to the same.
    The singer last had posted her music video in 2016, where she had dropped the Glory album. A source had told Page Six earlier that the singer is excited to again start with her music career and is also going back into the industry post a three-year long work hiatus which has not been her top priority.

    Spears also spoke of her career accolades in one of her social media posts where she said that she has been "one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. 

     

    Also read: Kim Kardashian-Kris Humphries to Kavya Madhavan-Nishal Chandra: 13 short-lived celeb marriages

    For the unversed, the Criminal singer was released from a conservatorship that was placed under her in 2006. Earlier this month her dad Jamie Spears who used to control all aspects related to her life under the restrictive legal ruling, filed documents at the court to have the musician's estate continue paying his legal fees.   

    Also read: Pop singer Britney Spears says "I Want My Life Back", urges judge to end guardianship
     

