[PHOTOS] Kangana Ranaut inspired salwar suit design collections

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut is an actress and a Member of Parliament. But her fashion is still amazing. Many festivals like Mahashivratri to Holi are coming
Carry a Punjabi salwar suit like Kangana Ranaut in contrasting colors, adding a touch of color to the festival. The actress wore a border work heavy kali kurta
Choose a suit like Kangana while carrying bright colors, with heavy work on the neck and border. The actress has carried a yellow heavy dupatta
Choose Kangana's floral work suit within a budget of Rs 1500. The actress has styled it with pink pants. But you wear it with matching leggings
This Chanderi silk suit in black color will add charm to the party look apart from the festival. However, you will have to increase the budget a bit to buy it
Border work suits never go out of fashion. If you want a royal queen look, then take inspiration from Kangana's salwar suit. You too can style it and get a decent look
Simple Anarkali is perfect for Holi. It will be available for up to Rs 1500. The actress has chosen it with no jewellery
[PHOTOS] Nita Ambani inspired parsi gara style saree designs
[PHOTOS] Jacqueline Fernandez inspired blouse designs for trendy looks
Annu Kapoor Birthday: Know facts about his life and career
Dabangg 4 to Babbar Sher: 7 Upcoming Salman Khan movies & release date