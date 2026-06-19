Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee and actor R Madhavan played a round of golf in Dubai. Lee took to social media to praise Madhavan as a 'top bloke', with their friendly exchange on Instagram winning over fans and quickly going viral.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee and actor R Madhavan recently enjoyed a round of golf in Dubai, with their friendly exchange on social media winning over fans. The two met for a relaxed game on the golf course, and it was Brett Lee's Instagram post after the outing that quickly grabbed attention.

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A Friendly Exchange on Social Media

Sharing a series of pictures, the former cricketer praised Madhavan both for his work on screen and his personality away from the spotlight. Lee described Madhavan as "one of the most respected actors going around" and a "genuinely top bloke off screen", adding that it was great to finally play a round of golf with him. He also complimented the actor's company and swing, saying he was already looking forward to their next outing together. "Great to finally get a round in with @actormaddy. One of the most respected actors going around, and turns out a genuinely top bloke off screen too. Good company, decent swing, looking forward to the next one mate," Lee wrote on X. Madhavan responded to the post saying, "The feeling is so very mutual Chief. Except your swing is a subject of great envy. Until next time." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

The interaction soon went viral, with social media users praising the easy camaraderie between the former Australian speedster and the Bollywood actor. The photographs showed the duo enjoying a casual day on the greens, away from their busy professional schedules.

Madhavan on the Work Front

Madhavan was last seen in Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', in which he portrayed a character inspired by India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The actor is next set to headline a multilingual biopic on inventor and engineer GD Naidu. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and backed by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Tricolour Films, the biographical drama is scheduled to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on July 17. (ANI)