Los Angeles [US], January 4 (ANI): Former Broadway actor, Bret Hanna-Shuford, known for his performances in 'Wicked' and 'The Little Mermaid', has passed away at 46. Bret died on Saturday, January 3, 2026, after a prolonged battle with a rare and aggressive form of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and T-Cell Lymphoma in Orlando, as per The Hollywood Reporter. His husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the actor's passing. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTDrzuMkXGu/

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe. Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with surrounded by love his family. Our hearts are broken but we will continue to make him proud of us," he wrote.

A Prolific Career

Born on May 20, 1979, in Beaumont, Texas, Bret Hanna-Shuford started his acting career with The Gingerbread Company as a child actor. He also appeared in local community theatre, regional commercials, and indie films. He made his Broadway debut with the 'Beauty and the Beast' and later continued working with Disney Theatrical in 'The Little Mermaid', where he met his future husband Stephen, as per Deadline.

Some of Bret's other Broadway works include 'Wicked', 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang', 'A Wonderful Life', 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas', 'Amazing Grace', and 'Cirque du Soleil Paramour'. Additionally, he also appeared on the screen with credits like 'The Wolf of Wall Street', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'FBI: Most Wanted', 'The Good Fight', 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit', 'All My Children', and 'Guilding Light'. https://www.instagram.com/p/DRlE2k3kask/

Personal Life

Bret Hanna-Shuford is survived by his husband, Stephen and their son Maverick. Bret and Stephen popularly led their joint social media page 'Broadway Husbands', where they had been documenting their lives as gay parents. (ANI)