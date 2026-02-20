Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly tying the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Unlike the usual celebrity extravaganza, the couple has chosen to keep their big day intimate and strictly limited to close family and trusted friends.

According to reports, the ceremony will take place at a large but secluded venue in Udaipur. Every arrangement has been handled quietly, with vendors instructed to maintain confidentiality. Only a select few are said to be aware of the complete details, making the event one of the most tightly guarded celebrity weddings in recent times.

The couple’s focus is clear — celebrate their special day peacefully, away from the spotlight and social media frenzy.

