A Wedding Wrapped in Absolute Privacy
Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly tying the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Unlike the usual celebrity extravaganza, the couple has chosen to keep their big day intimate and strictly limited to close family and trusted friends.
According to reports, the ceremony will take place at a large but secluded venue in Udaipur. Every arrangement has been handled quietly, with vendors instructed to maintain confidentiality. Only a select few are said to be aware of the complete details, making the event one of the most tightly guarded celebrity weddings in recent times.
The couple’s focus is clear — celebrate their special day peacefully, away from the spotlight and social media frenzy.
International Security Agency Hired for the Ceremony
What has truly caught attention is the reported involvement of an international security agency. To ensure maximum privacy and prevent any leaks, the couple has allegedly brought in a specialized foreign security team to oversee the arrangements.
This team will reportedly coordinate with local Rajasthan authorities to secure the venue and manage guest access. The idea is to create a secure perimeter and avoid any unwanted intrusion.
Sources suggest that the planning has been extremely meticulous. Invitations have been discreet, details have been kept confidential, and friends and family have also been requested to maintain silence until the couple chooses to make an official announcement.
Grand Hyderabad Reception with Strict No-Media Rule
While the wedding itself will remain an intimate affair, reports indicate that a grand reception is being planned for March 4 in Hyderabad. This event is expected to host friends from the film industry and prominent personalities.
However, the privacy measures will continue. A strict no-media policy is reportedly in place for both the wedding and the reception. Cameras and press access will not be permitted inside the venues.
Earlier this week, a wedding card that surfaced online created a buzz. The invite, allegedly signed by Vijay and Rashmika, mentioned that they would be getting married on 26.02.26 in a “small and intimate ceremony” with the blessings of their families.
If the reports are accurate, this union will mark one of Tollywood’s biggest celebrity milestones of the year — celebrated quietly, yet watched closely by fans across the country.
