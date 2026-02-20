- Home
- Entertainment
- Who Is the 24-Year-Old Actress Set to Enter Pushpa Impossible? Here's Everything You Need to Know
Who Is the 24-Year-Old Actress Set to Enter Pushpa Impossible? Here's Everything You Need to Know
Pushpa Impossible, among television’s most loved shows, is set for a dramatic new entry that promises explosive twists, shaking equations around Karuna Pandey’s beloved lead character. Here’s what to expect next week.
New heroine seen in Pushpa Impossible's promo
A new heroine is being shown in the 'Pushpa Impossible' precap, grabbing everyone's attention. According to the precap, a girl in a red dress arrives in a fast car and washes bloodstains off it with a pressure washer.
The new heroine also has a dialogue
A dialogue plays in the background: 'Crashing into a rich person's car has two benefits: a grand death or grand compensation. Neither is in a poor person's fate. Sadly, we have to clean the bloodstains with money.'
Who is this new heroine of 'Pushpa Impossible'?
The new actress entering 'Pushpa Impossible' is Muskan Bamne. Her role isn't clear yet, but the precap suggests she'll play a rich girl, possibly clashing with Pushpa (Karuna Pandey).
How old is Muskan Bamne?
According to online info, Muskan Bamne is 24 years old. She was born on October 25, 2001, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, but she is originally from Itarsi city in the same state.
Muskan Bamne has worked in serials like 'Anupamaa'
Muskan Bamne has done many popular TV shows, including 'Hamara Hero Shaktimaan' and 'Crime Patrol'. But she gained fame from 'Anupamaa', where she played Pakhi Shah, Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) daughter.
Muskan Bamne has also appeared in Bollywood films
Muskan Bamne has also been seen in Bollywood films. She had a small role in 'Yoddha' (2014), was seen in 'Haseena Parkar' (2017), and played a small but important role in 'Helicopter Eela' (2018).
Muskan Bamne is very active on social media
Muskan Bamne is very active on social media. She has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, where she follows 240 profiles herself.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.