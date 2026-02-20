The trailer for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3, set for a June debut, is out. It shows Aemond Targaryen on the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra discovering new dragons, and teases the iconic Battle of the Gullet, setting the stage for intense conflict.

The much-awaited trailer for the third instalment of 'House of the Dragon' a prequel to Game of Thrones has been finally released by the makers on Thursday. The third Season is set to debut in June. The fantasy drama series, which is based on author George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood' novel detailing the history of House Targaryen, is set roughly 200 years prior to the events of 'Game of Thrones.'

What to Expect in Season 3

The trailer shows Aemond Targaryen sitting on the Iron Throne after his brother Aegon was disfigured last season and his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower, secretly left King's Landing to surrender the city to her best friend-turned-rival Rhaenyra's forces. It's also revealed that Rhaenyra has discovered new dragons to add to her army, which would be a disaster for Alicent and her family, keeping Aemond Targaryen on their toes. More large-scale battles are teased, including what appears to be the iconic Battle of the Gullet, where Rhaenyra's son Jace flies his dragon against House Velaryon's navy, according to Variety. HBO shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Thursday. https://www.instagram.com/p/DU8fW01kZS1/

House of the Dragon Season 3 Cast

Returning Cast Members

Returning cast members for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

New Additions to the Cast

According to the outlet, the new cast members joining 'House of the Dragon' for its third season include James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain as Ser 'Bold' Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort. (ANI)