The first look of Dhanush's film 'OM' (D55) is out, teasing a 'rogue avatar' for the actor as a saviour. Directed by Rajkumar Perisamy, the film co-stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela and is slated for an October 16, 2026 release.

Dhanush's 'OM' First Look and Release Date

The much-awaited first look of Dhanush's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'D55', has been unveiled. "Presenting the FIRST STRIKE of #OM. His arrival spells pure fire," the makers wrote along with the first look. The teaser teases Dhanush as the saviour of the people, who appears to be standing against the enemies to rescue a group of men from being killed in the dark. The actor could be seen in a rogue avatar. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZup1tcp62M/

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The film 'OM' features Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Written and directed by Rajkumar Perisamy, the film's music has been led by Sai Abhyankkar. 'OM' is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

Film goes on floors

Earlier in February, the film went on floors with a traditional mahurat puja. Production house Wunderbar Films took to their X account to share pictures from the set. Along with the photos, they wrote, "When all smiles led to a powerful start. Candid moments from the #D55 pooja." https://x.com/wunderbarfilms/status/2019735400378683462

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi to reunite

Earlier, the makers had shared a post announcing Sai Pallavi's inclusion in the project. The team welcomed her with a message that read, "She's about grace and strength - all at once. Welcoming everybody's favourite @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen."

This will be the second time Sai Pallavi is teaming up with Dhanush. The two previously appeared together in 'Maari 2', directed by Balaji Mohan.

Dhanush's recent projects

Dhanush's last releases came with Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein' and Tamil film 'Kara'. 'Tere Ishk Mein' tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, 'Kara' is set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War. It is based on the impact of the war on the global economy and the severe fuel crisis. (ANI)