7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels

Lifestyle
A new study suggests diabetes cases in India may increase by 73% by 2050. Data from International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reveals that 89.8 million people in India have diabetes
Changing lifestyles, irregular diets, stress, and lack of exercise contribute to increased diabetes cases.
Here are seven things you should do every morning to control your blood sugar levels.
Exposure to sunlight in the morning improves insulin sensitivity.
Starting the day with fenugreek water helps control blood sugar levels.
Do light exercise for 15 minutes every morning. Exercises improve glucose control.
Include fruits like guava and kiwi in your daily breakfast. This will help prevent sugar levels from rising.
Drinking cinnamon tea or water boiled with cloves for breakfast in the morning helps control blood sugar levels.
Avoid the habit of checking your phone immediately after waking up. It can lead to increased blood sugar levels.
Never eat breakfast late. Because it can lead to increased blood sugar levels in diabetics.
