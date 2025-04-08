Lifestyle

7 morning habits that naturally control blood sugar levels

Image credits: Freepik

Diabetes in India

A new study suggests diabetes cases in India may increase by 73% by 2050. Data from International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reveals that 89.8 million people in India have diabetes

Image credits: Getty

Changing Lifestyles

Changing lifestyles, irregular diets, stress, and lack of exercise contribute to increased diabetes cases.

Image credits: Getty

How to Control Blood Sugar Levels?

Here are seven things you should do every morning to control your blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

1. Get Morning Sunlight

Exposure to sunlight in the morning improves insulin sensitivity.

Image credits: Getty

2. Fenugreek Water

Starting the day with fenugreek water helps control blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

3. Do Light Exercise

Do light exercise for 15 minutes every morning. Exercises improve glucose control.

Image credits: stockphoto

4. Include Guava, Kiwi

Include fruits like guava and kiwi in your daily breakfast. This will help prevent sugar levels from rising.

Image credits: Getty

5. Cinnamon Tea

Drinking cinnamon tea or water boiled with cloves for breakfast in the morning helps control blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

6. Don't Check Your Phone Immediately

Avoid the habit of checking your phone immediately after waking up. It can lead to increased blood sugar levels.

Image credits: social media

7. Don't Eat Breakfast Late

Never eat breakfast late. Because it can lead to increased blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Image credits: Getty

