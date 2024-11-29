Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha's divorce

Actor Nagarjuna sheds light on the reasons behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation, revealing Samantha initiated the divorce.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, father of Naga Chaitanya, hints at the reasons behind his son's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a recent interview.

Since their separation announcement in October 2021, various rumors circulated regarding the reasons behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce.

Nagarjuna reveals Samantha initiated the divorce, and Naga Chaitanya, concerned about his father's reaction, accepted her decision.

Nagarjuna expresses surprise at the separation, noting the couple's closeness and recent New Year's celebration together.

Nagarjuna praises Naga Chaitanya's handling of the separation. Naga Chaitanya states the decision was mutual and in their best interests.

Samantha opens up about the emotional toll of the divorce on her mental health, expressing her strength and resilience.

