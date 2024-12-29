BREAKING: Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar found dead in hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram

Film and television actor Dileep Sankar was found dead in a hotel room near Vanross Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Cantonment police have registered a case following this incident.

Malayalam TV actor Dileep Sankar was reportedly found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning, December 29. For a few days, the actor had been residing at the hotel while filming his current serial, "Panchagni." When hotel employees noticed a bad odor emanating from the room, they found his dead.

Dileep Sankar, known for his roles in popular TV serials such as Amma Ariyathe, Sundari, and Panchagni, had reportedly checked into the hotel four days ago for work related to a serial shoot. The police were informed and arrived at the scene. According to their preliminary assessment, there are no signs of foul play. A forensic team will conduct a detailed investigation, as confirmed by Cantonment ACP.

Also Read | Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan reveals struggling childhood and hidden secrets: 'He beat me mercilessly...'

"There are no signs of foul play at this stage. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem," said police sources. Dileep's co-actors had reportedly tried contacting him on his phone but received no response. Concerned, they visited the hotel to check on him but did not reach him before his death.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the precise cause of death. He was last seen in his role as Chandrasenan in the ongoing serial Panchagni. Recently, he gained much appreciation for his character Peter in 'Ammayariyathe'.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh dating Shalin Bhanot? Salman Khan creates buzz in latest episode [WATCH]

The sudden death of Dileep has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam entertainment industry. Known for his versatile performances in both TV serials and films, Dileep was beloved by fans. He was last seen portraying Chandrasenan in the ongoing serial Panchagni and had recently received praise for his role as Peter in Ammayariyathe. The investigation is still ongoing, with further updates awaited.

Latest Videos