Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan reveals struggling childhood and hidden secrets: 'He beat me mercilessly...'

Ravi Kishan reveals his painful childhood, escaping his father's beating with his mother's help. Learn how playing Sita in Ramlila forced him to run away from home. Read the full story here.
 

Bhojpuri Actor Ravi Kishan reveals struggling childhood and hidden secrets: 'He beat me mercilessly...' NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan recently shared harrowing incidents from his childhood in an interview, leaving everyone astonished. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Ravi Kishan revealed that the pain he endured as a child still haunts him. He recounted how his father severely beat him with a belt. Witnessing the scene, his terrified mother gave him 500 rupees and urged him to flee, fearing his father might kill him. Let's delve into the full story of why Ravi Kishan's father resorted to such violence...

Ravi Kishan played Sita in Ramlila

In the interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Ravi Kishan shared, "I used to participate in Ramlila and often got the role of Sita. One day, I took my mother's saree and rehearsed with some friends all day for my role as Sita. Somehow, my father found out. When I returned home, he started beating me with a leather belt. He beat me mercilessly. I remember my skin peeling off due to the beating. It felt like he was determined to silence me forever that night." He explained that his father disapproved of him playing female roles and disliked his involvement in theatre.

Mother feared he would be killed - Ravi Kishan

Continuing his account, Ravi Kishan said, "That night, my mother feared I would be killed. Without a second thought, she gave me 500 rupees and told me to catch a train and run away, or else he would kill me. I was 14-15 years old then, and at that age, I didn't understand where I would go or what I would do. However, I somehow made my way to Mumbai."

Ravi Kishan's Career

Ravi Kishan has worked not only in Bhojpuri films but also in Bollywood and Tollywood. He has been a part of several hit films. After running away from home to Mumbai, Ravi Kishan faced immense struggles before getting a break in films. Initially, he received small roles. He worked in Bollywood films like Pitambar, Jakhma Dil, Aag Aur Chingari, Atank, Army, Sare Bazaar, Koi Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Kudrat, and Keemat. Then, he started receiving offers from South Indian and Bhojpuri films. He quickly became a superstar in the Bhojpuri film industry. Ravi Kishan appeared in films like Lapata Ladies, Jahangir National University, and Singham Again this year. His Telugu film Daku Maharaja will be released in 2025. He is also working in TV serials and web series.

