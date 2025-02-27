Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy & their dog found dead at home: Cops

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman has been found dead in his Santa Fe, New Mexico home alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, citing police.

BREAKING: Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife found dead at home
Feb 27, 2025

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman (95), his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home alongside their dog on Thursday, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, citing police.

Santa Fe County police discovered the body of the two-time Oscar winner and 63-year-old Arakawa — his wife of 34 years and their dog — on Wednesday afternoon.

No foul play is suspected and no cause of death has been announced. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the news on Thursday.

Hackman was one of the most accomplished actors of all time, thanks to star turns in “The French Connection,” "Bonnie and Clyde" and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

The actor’s prolific resume includes two Oscars, three Golden Globes and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, bestowed in 2003.

