With War 2 promising a clash of two superstars, speculation is high over Jr NTR’s much-hyped role. Could his character outshine Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Kabir? Here’s a breakdown of the clues.

The excitement surrounding War 2, the next major outing from YRF's Spy Universe, has reached fever pitch. With Hrithik Roshan returning as Kabir and Jr NTR making his Hindi film debut in a highly significant role, fans have already speculated about the screen time and importance balance between the two superstars. The big question is, Could NTR's role, in fact, overshadow the Hrithik one? Let's dive through the clues.

Jr NTR’s Massive Role in War 2:

1. The Pattern Sr. YRF Employs with Spy Universe Films

YRF Spy Universe is infamous for Ek Tha Tiger; Tiger Zinda Hai; Pathaan; War, which usually gives weightage to multiple characters when the story demands. Shah Rukh Khan, for instance, was the lead in Pathaan, but John Abraham's antagonist had equally memorable impact. If War 2 is to follow this trend, there's a possibility that Jr NTR's character is more than just a side note — he might be quite a driving force of the story.

2. Directorial Style by Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji, a director known for grand narratives involving character sketches (Brahmastra, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), imbues layered characters rather than a story revolving around only one hero. Thus, both Hrithik Roshan and NTR can be assumed to hold meaty, high-stakes roles. News has it that Jr NTR's character is not your regular villain; instead, he is architecturally grayed — the kind of part that-those-who-often-steal-the-spotlight.

3. Production Values at An International Level

There are rumors in the industry that War 2 will be shot on various international locales along with elaborate actions directed at both stars. The action choreographers are reportedly working on different fighting styles for both Kabir (Hrithik) and NTR's character. If so, that gives the impression of a screenplay tailored to treat both of them equally with grandeur. That will place an equally strong foothold on NTR's role, if not a stronger one than Hrithik's in some sequences.

4. Marketing and Hype

From the early teasers and some leaks from within the industry, it is now clear that YRF is trying to sell War 2 as a project based on two heroes, rather than one. This takes on great importance considering Jr NTR's international following since the success of RRR at the Oscars. Thus, placing power into the hands of NTR benefits the pan-India and worldwide appeal of War 2.

5. Fan Theories and Leaks

Some fan theories suggest that NTR's role may become somehow pivotal to the larger arc of the Spy Universe — perhaps setting up the crossovers to be seen in future films. If true, this would mean that his character's influence will extend past War 2, making his role fundamental to the franchise's future, and not simply to this movie.

While Hrithik Roshan's Kabir remains the backbone of the War franchise, all signs indicate Jr NTR's role is far from being a supporting act. Between YRF's storytelling patterns, Ayan Mukerji's character depth, and the marketing push for a two-hero narrative, there is every chance that NTR's role could match, or in certain scenes even surpass, Hrithik's presence.