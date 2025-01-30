Breaking Bad to Peaky Blinders-7 must-watch crime drama on Netflix

The following are seven criminal dramas on Netflix that have received a lot of attention and are worth watching

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

Crime dramas have long held audiences' attention with their intriguing narrative, strong characters, and sophisticated plots. Whether it's serial murderers, drug cartels, or criminal masterminds, Netflix has diverse crime dramas that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Here are seven must-see crime dramas available on Netflix.

Mindhunter
Mindhunter, based on true events, investigates the roots of the FBI's criminal profiling. Set in the late 1970s, it follows two agents, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, as they interview prominent serial murderers to better understand their motivations. The series provides a disturbing glimpse inside the brains of some of history's most notorious criminals, making it a must-see for aficionados of psychological crime dramas.

Narcos
Narcos is a compelling factual story about the rise and collapse of drug organisations in Colombia. The first two seasons centre on the renowned drug lord Pablo Escobar, with the following seasons shifting to the Cali Cartel. Narcos is a fascinating criminal thriller that combines history with riveting storytelling, featuring high-intensity action, political corruption, and the DEA's never-ending pursuit of justice.

Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad, formerly an AMC show, is now one of Netflix's most acclaimed criminal dramas. The story follows Walter White, a failing high school chemistry teacher who turns to methamphetamine production after being diagnosed with cancer. His evolution into a merciless drug kingpin and his collaboration with Jesse Pinkman provides an intriguing tale of morality, power, and crime.

Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders is set in post-World War I Birmingham and follows the Shelby criminal family, commanded by the ambitious and crafty Tommy Shelby. The show combines gang fights, political intrigue, and great performances, making it one of Netflix's most elegant and engaging crime dramas. Fans of historical crime dramas will want to see it because of its superb cast and fascinating narrative.

Ozark
Ozark follows Marty Byrde, a financial planner embroiled in a risky money-laundering operation for a Mexican drug gang. When things go bad, he and his family relocate to the Ozarks, where they must navigate a world of crime, corruption, and survival. Ozark's nail-biting intensity and startling surprises enthral viewers from beginning to end.

The Sinner
Each season of The Sinner focuses on a seemingly regular individual committing a terrible crime, with investigator Harry Ambrose delving deep to find hidden motivations. The series is notable for its psychological depth and surprising narrative, making it a compelling criminal drama.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)
This Spanish criminal drama follows a bunch of robbers, led by the enigmatic "Professor," as they execute an intricate theft at Spain's Royal Mint. With its tremendous action, emotional depth, and ingenious twists, Money Heist is a global sensation that is both exhilarating and addicting.

