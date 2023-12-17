Christmas 2023: From cookies to chocolate yule log, 5 easy festive cooking recipes

As Christmas is around the corner, here are five easy and delicious recipes that can be made at home.

It is the season to spread joy and indulge in the delightful world of Christmas cooking. In the spirit of simplicity and warmth, all you need this season is a curated collection of easy-to-follow, yet elegantly satisfying recipes that promise to bring joy to your festive celebrations. Here are some recipes shared by BSH Home Appliances India.

Healthy Christmas cookies

For a guilt-free indulgence, explore the world of healthy Christmas cookies.

In a mixing bowl, combine almond flour, coconut oil, and dark chocolate.

Shape the dough into festive figures and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake in a preheated oven at 350°F (175°C) for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

Let the cookies cool completely before indulging in pure, wholesome indulgence.

Coffee and chocolate yule log

Blend eggs, sugar, flour, and coffee powder to make the chocolate sponge cake batter.

Spread evenly into a parchment-lined Swiss roll pan before baking at 375 degrees F for 15 minutes.

Once the cake is done, immediately invert it onto a kitchen towel.

Peel off the parchment and while still warm, roll up the cake around the towel.

Unroll the cake and cover inside with fluffy coffee buttercream then reroll up into a tight log.

Use more buttercream to coat the outside of the rolled cake before marking the edges with a fork and garnishing with melted chocolate and chocolate shards to mimic bark and give the festive appearance of an actual yule log.

Finish by dusting with powdered sugar and raspberries for a showstopping Christmas dessert.

Flaky Chettinad chicken pie

To make Chettinad chicken pie, sauté onions, tomato, and homemade Chettinad masala before adding shredded chicken and cooking until tender. Allow the filling to cool completely.

Next, line cute ramekins with circles of your favorite flaky and buttery shortcrust pastry.

Evenly divide the flavorful Chettinad chicken filling into the pastry-lined ramekins.

Cut out star or Christmas tree-shaped pastry pieces and decoratively top the pies.

Securely seal the edges, poke a tiny hole for ventilation, and glaze with egg wash before baking at 375°F for 20-25 minutes until the pastry is crisp and golden brown.

Baked Pesto Paneer

Elevate your main course with Baked Pesto Paneer.

Begin by marinating paneer in your preferred pesto sauce, allowing it to soak in the rich flavors.

Once well-coated, place the marinated paneer on a baking tray, ready to transform in the oven. Ensure a perfect blend of tenderness and crispiness as it cooks, achieving an even golden brown exterior.

Also read: 'Mr Bachchan' first look poster: Ravi Teja to play character name of Amitabh Bachchan, calls him 'favourite'

Loaded baked potatoes

Bake large rinsed potatoes directly on the oven rack at 425°F for 1 hour.

Halve and scoop out flesh, and mix with crispy bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives.

Spoon mixture back and bake for 5 more minutes.

May these recipes bring joy to your kitchen and warmth to your table.

From savory sides to sweet treats, each dish is a celebration of simple ingredients and heartfelt flavors.

So, here's to a season filled with delicious moments, shared laughter, and the joy of creating memories through the art of home cooking.