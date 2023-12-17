Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Christmas 2023: From cookies to chocolate yule log, 5 easy festive cooking recipes

    As Christmas is around the corner, here are five easy and delicious recipes that can be made at home.  

    Christmas 2023: From cookies to chocolate yule log, 5 easy festive cooking recipes RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    It is the season to spread joy and indulge in the delightful world of Christmas cooking. In the spirit of simplicity and warmth, all you need this season is a curated collection of easy-to-follow, yet elegantly satisfying recipes that promise to bring joy to your festive celebrations. Here are some recipes shared by BSH Home Appliances India. 

    Healthy Christmas cookies

    For a guilt-free indulgence, explore the world of healthy Christmas cookies.

    • In a mixing bowl, combine almond flour, coconut oil, and dark chocolate.
    • Shape the dough into festive figures and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
    • Bake in a preheated oven at 350°F (175°C) for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.
    • Let the cookies cool completely before indulging in pure, wholesome indulgence.

    Christmas 2023: From cookies to chocolate yule log, 5 easy festive cooking recipes RKK

    Coffee and chocolate yule log

    • Blend eggs, sugar, flour, and coffee powder to make the chocolate sponge cake batter. 
    • Spread evenly into a parchment-lined Swiss roll pan before baking at 375 degrees F for 15 minutes.
    • Once the cake is done, immediately invert it onto a kitchen towel.
    • Peel off the parchment and while still warm, roll up the cake around the towel.
    • Unroll the cake and cover inside with fluffy coffee buttercream then reroll up into a tight log.
    • Use more buttercream to coat the outside of the rolled cake before marking the edges with a fork and garnishing with melted chocolate and chocolate shards to mimic bark and give the festive appearance of an actual yule log.
    • Finish by dusting with powdered sugar and raspberries for a showstopping Christmas dessert.

    Christmas 2023: From cookies to chocolate yule log, 5 easy festive cooking recipes RKK

    Flaky Chettinad chicken pie

    • To make Chettinad chicken pie, sauté onions, tomato, and homemade Chettinad masala before adding shredded chicken and cooking until tender. Allow the filling to cool completely.
    • Next, line cute ramekins with circles of your favorite flaky and buttery shortcrust pastry.
    • Evenly divide the flavorful Chettinad chicken filling into the pastry-lined ramekins.
    • Cut out star or Christmas tree-shaped pastry pieces and decoratively top the pies.
    • Securely seal the edges, poke a tiny hole for ventilation, and glaze with egg wash before baking at 375°F for 20-25 minutes until the pastry is crisp and golden brown.

    Baked Pesto Paneer

    • Elevate your main course with Baked Pesto Paneer.
    • Begin by marinating paneer in your preferred pesto sauce, allowing it to soak in the rich flavors.
    • Once well-coated, place the marinated paneer on a baking tray, ready to transform in the oven. Ensure a perfect blend of tenderness and crispiness as it cooks, achieving an even golden brown exterior.

    Also read: 'Mr Bachchan' first look poster: Ravi Teja to play character name of Amitabh Bachchan, calls him 'favourite'

    Loaded baked potatoes

    • Bake large rinsed potatoes directly on the oven rack at 425°F for 1 hour.
    • Halve and scoop out flesh, and mix with crispy bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and chives.
    • Spoon mixture back and bake for 5 more minutes.
    • May these recipes bring joy to your kitchen and warmth to your table.
    • From savory sides to sweet treats, each dish is a celebration of simple ingredients and heartfelt flavors. 

    So, here's to a season filled with delicious moments, shared laughter, and the joy of creating memories through the art of home cooking.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for December 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 17, 2023: Good day for Leo, Sagittarius; be cautious Aries AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 17, 2023: Good day for Leo, Sagittarius; be cautious Aries

    What is Angioplasty that Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade underwent? RBA

    What is Angioplasty that Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade underwent?

    Daily Horoscope for December 16 2023 Aries Virgo Taurus Gemini Leo Pisces Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 16, 2023: Be careful Taurus, good day for Virgo & more

    Numerology Prediction for December 16 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 16, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Navigating conjugal rights: A legal tussle between man and 'weekend wife' unfolds in Gujarat High Court snt

    Navigating conjugal rights: A legal tussle between man and 'weekend wife' unfolds in Gujarat High Court

    cricket India grabs No. 1 spot in WTC points table after Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf

    India grabs No.1 spot in WTC points table: How Pakistan's loss vs Australia became Rohit Sharma & Co's gain

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks explanation from VC over SFI banners at Calicut University rkn

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeks explanation from VC over SFI banners at Calicut University

    Former employer brutally chops off man hands with sword in Maharashtra Report gcw

    Former employer brutally chops off man's hands with sword in Maharashtra: Report

    Alia Bhatt opens up about dealing with separation anxiety from Raha; reveals her nickname SHG

    Alia Bhatt opens up about dealing with separation anxiety from Raha; reveals her nickname

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon