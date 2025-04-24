Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon’s relationship continues to flourish, marked by love, stability. As his divorce from Angelina Jolie concludes, reports suggest Pitt may be ready to take next step

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon continue to deepen their bond, enjoying a relationship marked by contentment and mutual understanding. Although the pair typically maintain privacy regarding their personal lives, subtle expressions of affection and consistent support reflect the strength of their connection. After being together for over two years, Pitt appears ready to take the next step, especially now that his divorce from Angelina Jolie has been finalized.

According to a report from RadarOnline, the 61-year-old actor has already proposed to Ines de Ramon before departing for New Zealand to begin filming his latest project. Sources close to the couple indicated that Pitt is finally feeling liberated from his long-standing divorce proceedings and is eager to show Ines that she remains a priority, regardless of the demands of his career.

It was noted that Pitt has long been aware of how the prolonged divorce process may have affected Ines and has expressed deep appreciation for her unwavering support during those challenging times. Insiders revealed that he values being with someone who is not part of the entertainment industry, as it removes any sense of professional rivalry—something he finds refreshing and comforting.

The report further suggests that the couple might formalize their relationship with an intimate church wedding in late summer or early autumn, attended only by close friends, family, and select Hollywood figures. Sources emphasized that while Pitt may no longer be in his youth, he still wants to give Ines a meaningful ceremony—something special but far from extravagant or overly public.

However, a contrasting narrative was presented by The Daily Mail, which reported that Pitt might not be ready for marriage just yet. Despite being deeply in love with Ines, sources claimed that Pitt is hesitant about remarrying or starting a new family. The lingering emotional toll from his divorce and the complicated relationship with his children were cited as significant reasons for his reluctance. At 61, Pitt is said to be content with the current state of his life.

Pitt and de Ramon made their first official appearance as a couple in November 2022. Since then, their relationship has reportedly grown stronger, even as Pitt continued to navigate a difficult legal dispute with his former spouse, Angelina Jolie.