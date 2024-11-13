Why Aishwarya Rai turned down THESE two big films opposite Brad Pitt?

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai has worked in brilliant films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Dhoom 2'. But she rejected two films that could have been her highest-grossing.
According to Box Office Mojo, one of the two films earned $487.3 million worldwide in 2005, or approximately 4112 crore in Indian rupees.
According to media reports, Aishwarya Rai rejected this film only because it had some intimate scenes and she was not comfortable doing these scenes.
When Aishwarya Rai was not ready to do this film, Angelina Jolie, one of Hollywood's top actresses, was cast in her place and she played her role with great intensity.
The film we are talking about here is a Hollywood film. Starring Brad Pitt, this film is called 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'. This film was released in 2005.
Aishwarya also rejected the film 'Troy' opposite Brad Pitt. Because the producers asked her for 9 months of dates and she did not want to be stuck for such a long time.
'Troy' was one of the highest-grossing films of 2004, earning $497.4 million (approximately ₹4198.8 crore) at the box office.