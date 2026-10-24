Olympic boxer Mary Kom has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 after seven weeks. Guest host Rohit Shetty announced the elimination as housemates bid an emotional farewell to the sports star, who reflected fondly on her experience in the house.

Mary Kom Eliminated from Bigg Boss 20

Boxer Mary Kom has been eliminated from the house of ‘Bigg Boss 20’, bringing an end to her seven-week stay on the show. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who arrived on Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday as a guest host, announced Mary’s eviction after she lost both her lifelines.

Reacting to her elimination, the Olympic medallist expressed her gratitude for being a part of the game for a significant period and wished the contestants well for their continued journey. “Main itna din khel paya, itna experience mila. Bahut acha laga. I hope they will miss me… acha khel ke aana hai… personalities dikha ke aana hai (I was able to play for so long, and I gained so much experience. It was a wonderful time. I hope they will miss me… You all need to go out there and play well… show your personalities)” Mary Kom said, before playfully adding, “Ring mei ko kisi ko nahi chorungi (I won't spare anyone in the ring)”

Emotional Farewell in the House

Mary Kom’s elimination left contestants overwhelmed, with Amrapali Dubey breaking down in tears. As the housemates bid Mary Kom farewell, everyone came together to sing ‘You are a champion’ in unison, leaving her smiling.

Show Highlights and Details

Mary, best known for her achievements inside the boxing ring, was one of the most popular contestants on ‘Bigg Boss 20’. Her kitchen moments, joint workout sessions with fellow contestants, and lighthearted conversations grabbed much attention in the season.

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and is hosted by Salman Khan. The show is available on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10:30 pm.

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