WWE legend Ric Flair is recovering in a Florida hospital after a fall outside a Tampa restaurant. The incident occurred shortly after he canceled an appearance due to a serious blood clot in his leg, with his daughter confirming he will be okay.

Ric Flair Hospitalized After Incident in Florida

WWE wrestler Ric Flair is reportedly recovering at a hospital in Florida after suffering a fall outside a restaurant in Tampa on Friday. The incident came hours after the 77-year-old wrestling legend called off his scheduled appearance in Seattle due to a blood clot in his leg. Flair's daughter Charlotte shared his health update, writing on X,“Not my dad telling the doctor he fell bc of warrior dropping him on his head…(ps: he’s going to be ok).” The ex-wrestler’s accident was first reported by TMZ, which published photos Friday of Flair on the ground surrounded by medical workers and also being lifted into an ambulance, as per Deadline. The outlet reported that Flair was “bleeding extensively” and seemed to have cut his head and his eye in the fall.

Statement on Health and Travel Limitations

Earlier, Flair took to Instagram to apologise to fans who were expecting to meet him at the Washington State Horror Con in Seattle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) “Unfortunately, I am dealing with a blood clot in my leg, and my doctors have limited my travel to 3–4 hours. Seattle falls outside that range, and as disappointed as I am, I have to put my health and recovery first. Blood clots are extremely serious and can be life-threatening. We have seen this recently with Jalen Hurts and the complications involving blood clots in his lungs. It is a reminder that this is not something to take lightly, and I must follow medical advice.”

Planned Medical Procedure

Flair continued, noting that he is scheduled to have a procedure on the affected vein, which his doctors say will clear the way for travel. “I look forward to getting healthy and seeing you all down the road.” (ANI)