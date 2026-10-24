Subhash Ghai and Shreyas Talpade have reunited after two decades to complete their upcoming film, Manya. Directed by Sameer Joshi, the project features a talented cast and is produced under the banner of Subhash Ghai's Mukta Arts production house.

Subhash Ghai and Shreyas Talpade Reunite

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): The filming of 'Manya', a movie made under ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai's production house Mukta Arts, has been completed. The film also reunites Subhash Ghai and Shreyas Talpade after nearly two decades. The two previously worked on 'Iqbal'.

Filmmaker Shares Insights on Manya

Speaking about Manya, Subhash Ghai said, “This milestone marks a significant beginning in Mukta Arts' journey with more exciting projects and with stories that matter, first of which is Manya."

"Working with Shreyas after almost 2 decades has been great; it reminded me of his calibre and range he brings to the table, and also all the wonderful cast in this film who brought depth to the story. New and upcoming talents have a lot of potential, and that can be seen in other characters in this film portrayed so beautifully. Can’t wait for all to see the journey of Manya through our eyes," added the veteran filmmaker.

Production and Cast Details

The film's new poster was also unveiled on Saturday. Check it out here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukta Arts Ltd. (@muktaartsltd)

Directed by Sameer Joshi, Manya is produced by Mukta Arts, Puneet Aggarwal and Rahul Puri, in association with Slow Burn Entertainment. Manya also stars Drishyam 3 fame Samvedna Suwalka, Divya Sharma, Priyadarshini Pooja, and Zoheb Farooqui in the pivotal roles. (ANI)

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