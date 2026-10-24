Superstar Rajinikanth surprised fans by watching his latest film, Jailer 2, in a cinema hall for the first time in 40 years. He was joined by music composer Anirudh Ravichander for the special screening of the blockbuster sequel.

Rajinikanth Surprises Fans at Cinema Hall

Superstar Rajinikanth has delighted fans with a rare gesture by stepping into a cinema hall to watch his film 'Jailer 2' alongside audiences. Breaking his four-decade-long streak of visiting a theatre, the legendary actor was also accompanied by music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

A video shared by production house Sun Pictures captured Rajinikanth entering the cinema hall, where he joined fans to experience 'Jailer 2' on the big screen. The moment quickly caught the attention of fans, making it a special occasion for admirers of the superstar. Sharing the video on social media, Sun Pictures highlighted the significance of the occasion, writing, “For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen!”

Film Details and Reception

For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen!😎🔥 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss @IMAX — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 24, 2026

The production house also described the film’s theatrical run by further adding, “#Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide.”

‘Jailer 2’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, reunites the filmmaker with Rajinikanth following their 2023 film ‘Jailer’. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel was released worldwide on October 15. The film features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. (ANI)