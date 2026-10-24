Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali party in Mumbai for their friends from the film industry. The event also celebrated the theatrical release of the actor's new spy-comedy film, Udta Teer, with many stars in attendance.

Bollywood Celebrates Diwali

With Diwali just around the corner, festive celebrations have taken over the country. From intimate gatherings to grand star-studded parties, people are embracing the festive spirit, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Recently, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali bash for their friends and colleagues from the film industry at their residence in Mumbai.

The couple, who make it a tradition to celebrate Diwali with their friends from the film industry every year, welcomed several prominent names from Bollywood this time. Among those in attendance were Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, Amar Kaushik, Sara Ali Khan, Akash Kaushik, Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti, Bhumi Pednekar, Raj Kumar Rao, Rakulpreet and Jackky Bhagnani, Twinkle Khanna, Shreyaa Chaudhry, Manish Malhotra, Sanya Malhotra, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

Inside the Festive Gathering

Tahira also shared a video offering fun glimpses of the Diwali bash, featuring celebrities dancing, posing for pictures, and catching up with one another at the festive gathering. https://www.instagram.com/p/De37Na0IgKJ/?hl=en "Let there be love and light Diwali celebrations for @ayushmannk and me have always been with our family and friends!Mumbai has become home and so our friends are our extended family here! We slept at 5 am and danced till our feet hurt…the best feeling," she captioned the post.

Udta Teer Release Celebration

The gathering also coincided with the theatrical release of Ayushmann’s latest film, Udta Teer, making the day doubly special for the actor as he celebrated the film’s arrival in cinemas and ushered in the festive season with friends from the industry. 'Udta Teer' is a spy-comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and features an ensemble cast comprising Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. It marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.