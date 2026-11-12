Bouma X Review: The Malayalam mystery thriller Bouma, starring Dileesh Pothen, Sagar Surya, and Revathy Sharma, opened in theaters on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Bouma Review: Rejin S Babu wrote and directed the film, which features Vineeth, Aditi Balan, Lena, Mokksha, Vijay Babu, and Madhupal. After the film's theatrical premiere, people began sharing their first thoughts on social media. Several moviegoers flocked to X (previously Twitter) after early screenings to share their initial reactions. These postings give an early peek at how some viewers reacted to Bouma on its first day.

Here are some of the responses expressed online following the release of the Malayalam film.

These entries reflect the views of individual moviegoers who attended the earliest showing. They should not be seen as representative of the full audience's response. As the film gains additional theatres and viewers in the following days, a more complete picture of its reaction may emerge.

Bouma: Story and Cast

Bouma depicts a struggling musician who visits an estate tied to her history. She has only vague memories of the estate, despite its significance in her background. As she returns to the property, the line between her memories and the present blurs.

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At the same time, authorities are investigating a string of missing women, which brings them to the same estate. The two developments gradually collide, tying the singer's voyage and the inquiry together. Dileesh Pothen and Sagar Surya are among the film's main cast. Revathy Sharma, Vineeth, Aditi Balan, Lena, Mokksha, Vijay Babu, and Madhupal also star.

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Rejin S Babu wrote and directed Bouma, and Bassam Kadhiyar produced it. The film's story is ascribed to Dony S Kadamanitta.

Bouma: The Technical Crew

The film's technical staff comprises cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan and editor Sooraj ES. Christo Xavier wrote the soundtrack, while Appunni Sajan handled the production design. Kalai Kingson is in charge of the stunt choreography, while Abru Simon has served as main associate director.

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Jayadevan Chakkadath handled the sound design, with the final mix credited to Rajakrishnan AR. Sibin Varghese is the art director, and Job George has worked as production controller.

The remaining team members include Danish KA as executive producer, Liju Prabhakar as DI, Rony Vellathooval as makeup artist, and Gopika Unnikrishnan as costume designer. Jithin S Babu contributed still photography and creative help, while Mamijo is responsible for the film's design. Athira Diljith and Vazhoor Jose are identified as public relations representatives.