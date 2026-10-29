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Aadarsha Kutumbam Movie Review: Did Fans Like Venkatesh, Trivikram's Film? Know Here
Venkatesh and Trivikram bring their first movie together, Aadarsha Kutumbam, to the screens tomorrow. The first review report is already out. Let us see if this film is a hit or a flop.
Aadarsha Kutumbam Movie Review
Trivikram directs Venkatesh for the very first time in Aadarsha Kutumbam, also known as AK 47. The director previously wrote stories and dialogues for many Venkatesh hit films. S Radha Krishna, also known as Chinababu, produces this movie under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. The film features the tagline House Number 47. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while Nivetha Pethuraj and Nara Rohith play key roles. The movie hits the theatres tomorrow, October 30.
Aadarsha Kutumbam Movie Review
The censor board recently cleared the film with a U/A certificate. Audiences above 16 years of age can watch this movie. The film has a crisp runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes. Censor board members reportedly gave a positive reaction after watching the film. The movie team says everyone enjoyed the screening.
Aadarsha Kutumbam Movie Review
Venkatesh plays a bank employee named Chittibabu in this story. Srinidhi Shetty plays his wife, Swarna, who runs a chit-fund business and makes huge debts. Yuveena plays their daughter Sampoorna, who falls in love, while Raja Prajwal plays their naughty son Sharva. Goons attack their middle-class house one day. Nara Rohith enters the scene as police officer Damodar Naidu to investigate this case. The family suddenly moves into a luxury villa, and the innocent Chittibabu turns completely violent.
Aadarsha Kutumbam Movie Review
The first half entertains the audience with hilarious family scenes and classic Trivikram dialogues. An unexpected interval twist completely changes the story. The second half turns into a serious action thriller. The flashback episodes feel a bit slow and routine, but a strong climax covers these flaws. The comedy scenes between Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, and the kids stand out as major highlights. Nivetha Pethuraj impresses in her love track, while Nara Rohith brings a serious tone to the story.
Aadarsha Kutumbam Movie Review
Music director Thaman takes the movie to the next level with his brilliant background score. The camera work looks visually stunning on the big screen. The editing keeps the narrative very gripping. The film is currently receiving positive talk from early reports and shows strong signs of becoming a hit. Fans must wait for the official Asianet review to know the final verdict.
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