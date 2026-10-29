The first half entertains the audience with hilarious family scenes and classic Trivikram dialogues. An unexpected interval twist completely changes the story. The second half turns into a serious action thriller. The flashback episodes feel a bit slow and routine, but a strong climax covers these flaws. The comedy scenes between Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, and the kids stand out as major highlights. Nivetha Pethuraj impresses in her love track, while Nara Rohith brings a serious tone to the story.