Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan captivated fans in Dubai with a live performance of the song Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming action thriller King, which also features a special collaboration with singer Ed Sheeran.

Shah Rukh Khan Delights Fans in Dubai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans in Dubai on Wednesday, November 11, with a live performance of ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, the romantic track from his upcoming film 'King'. The actor grooved to the song at the grand launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube Properties, where he also struck his iconic open-arms pose, sending fans into a frenzy. The footage was shared on Instagram by the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The superstar made a striking appearance in an all-black ensemble, featuring an embellished blazer, matching trousers, and sunglasses. He completed his look with his signature salt-and-pepper hairstyle. The event was attended by several members of his family, including his wife, Gauri Khan. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also present. During the launch, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude for the real estate project named in his honour.

The Story Behind 'Tu Mil Jaaye'

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ on November 2, marking his 61st birthday. The romantic track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song, which also features an English rap written by Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran's Collaboration

After unveiling the track, Ed Sheeran shared a heartfelt note about his association with Shah Rukh Khan, revealing how their friendship over the years led to an exciting musical collaboration for the actor's upcoming film, ‘King’. The singer revealed that their professional collaboration came together during his last visit to India. Ed had visited Shah Rukh's residence to request a cameo from the actor for the music video of his song ‘Sapphire’, featuring Arijit Singh. It was during this meeting that SRK introduced him to music composer duo Sachin-Jigar.

“When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We’ve got to know each other over the years and i love him. Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night,” he wrote.

Recalling how things unfolded, Ed shared that he wrote and recorded his verse for ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ for King that very night. He also described the project as a coming together of his favourite people. “I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now,” he added.

Film Details and Release

The song's music video features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his 'King' co-star Deepika Padukone, showcasing their chemistry as well as glimpses of the film's action sequences. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The action thriller is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in pivotal roles. (ANI)