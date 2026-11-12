GOAT X Review: The Telugu action comedy drama G.O.A.T, starring Sudheer Anand and Divya Bharathi, arrived in theatres on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

G.O.A.T directed by Vedavyas, blends a narrative set in a cricket-loving town with the fundamental connection of two young people with very different perspectives on life.

Following the theatrical premiere, audiences began to share their early reactions on social media. Following the early screenings, some spectators flocked to X (previously Twitter) to share their initial reactions. These blogs provide insight into how certain viewers reacted to the film on its opening day.

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Here are some of the reactions posted online following the release of G.O.A.T.

These remarks reflect the perspectives of specific viewers who attended the original shows. They may not accurately reflect the film's general reception. A more complete picture of its response is expected to emerge when the film reaches a larger audience in the following days.

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GOAT: Story and Cast

The film is set in a town where cricket is fundamental to daily life. Its protagonist, Gana, is a careless young man who loves to have fun rather than take on obligations. His perspective is tested when he meets Subhashini, a lady with strong beliefs and a completely different attitude to life.

Their opposing personalities spark a sequence of interactions that affect the direction of the plot. What begins as a contest between the two soon becomes a journey encompassing personal connections, unforeseen occurrences, and decisions with far-reaching effects. Sudheer Anand portrays Gana, with Divya Bharathi as Subhashini. Other supporting actors round out the film's cast.

G.O.A.T. was written and directed by Vedavyas, while Mogulla Chandrashekar produced the film for Jaishnav Productions under the Mahateja Creations label. Ravinder Reddy N is the co-producer, while Prasuna Mandava served as the creative producer.

GOAT: The Technical Crew

Leon James composed the film's soundtrack. Rasool Ellore and Sunny Korapati collaborated on cinematography, and Vijay M is acknowledged as the editor. Rajeev Nair served as the production designer, while Eshwar Master handled the choreography.

The technical team also comprises Srihitha Kotagiri as costume designer and Raghu Tammareddy as colorist. Annapurna Studios performed the DI, dubbing, sound effects, and Atmos services. Pradeep Pudi and Srisailam are credited with the visual effects. Rabin Subbu, Stunt Jashuva, and Pruthvi Master collaborated in the action scenes.

Vn Rao and Ramesh are the production controllers, with Swamy T and Srikanth Kola serving as co-directors. Shakthi Graphiste did the promotional design and lyrical video production. Eluru Sreenu and Madhuri Madhu are named as the film's PROs, with Rainbow Media in charge of internet promotions.