Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the 50th Wangala Festival, a milestone Golden Jubilee featuring 1,000 drummers and 3,000 dancers, celebrating Garo culture and honoring the late P.A. Sangma's vision for cultural preservation.

The 50th Wangala Festival entered its second day on November 12, a day after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations with a grand presentation featuring 1,000 drummers.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival at Wangala A’dam, Garo Heritage Village, Chibagre, in West Garo Hills on November 11. Marking the festival's 50th edition, the celebrations have expanded from the traditional 100 drums to a grand presentation featuring 1,000 drummers and 3,000 dancers, fulfilling the vision of late P.A. Sangma.

Golden Jubilee Celebrations Kick Off

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Conrad Sangma expressed happiness at being part of the celebrations, describing Wangala as the biggest festival of the A’chiks. He paid tribute to late PA Sangma, whose vision was to expand the festival beyond its traditional format. "Today it gives me great satisfaction to bring to fruition the vision of Late P.A. Sangma by celebrating the Golden Jubilee with 1000 Drums," the Chief Minister said.

Honoring the Pioneers

He also remembered the pioneers who started the organised 100 Drums Wangala Festival in 1976, including late Captain A Sangma, late Sanford K. Marak, late Dr Bernard K Marak, late Probin Raksam, late Hubert K. Sangma, late Liander K Mara, late Herik S Sangma, late Felix R Sangma and late Garnet Mangsang. "We should remember them on this special day and thank them, and even though they are not present with us anymore, the Government would like to felicitate them posthumously on this momentous occasion," he said.

Government Support and Preservation

The Chief Minister also thanked the A’king Nokma of the area for donating land for the festival venue.

Highlighting the importance of cultural preservation alongside development, Sangma said Meghalaya must protect its identity, traditions and roots while progressing. He assured government support for preserving and promoting the state's cultural heritage. "This is our identity, and we should preserve it, support it, help it and feel proud about it," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government had provided Rs 20 crore through the Public Works Department for developing the Wangala A’dam venue, along with an additional Rs 6 crore towards organising this year's festival. He further said the government had sanctioned funds for an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records, acknowledging the significant expenditure involved.

About the Wangala Festival

Wangala is the major post-harvest thanksgiving festival of the Garo people, celebrated in honour of the sun god Misi Saljong. The traditional celebrations feature rhythmic drum performances, dances, folk songs and rituals marking the completion of the rice harvest.

The organised 100 Drums Wangala Festival was first held at Asanang on December 6 and 7, 1976. It brought together village-level cultural groups from different parts of Garo Hills on a common platform at a time when traditional Wangala celebrations were declining in several areas.

The original format featured approximately 100 drummers and 300 dancers across 10 contingents. Each contingent represented an A’king or community-owned clan area and showcased its traditional music, dance, attire and performance skills.

Over the years, the festival expanded beyond its signature drum presentation to include folk-song competitions, oral traditions, indigenous games, traditional food and exhibitions of handloom and handicrafts. In 2020, the event moved from Asanang to Wangala A’dam at Garo Heritage Village, Chibagre, near Tura.

Held from November 11 to 14, 2026, the Golden Jubilee edition carries the theme "Rhythm of 1,000 Drums". The four-day programme features the Thousand Drums presentation, Rugala, Cha’chat So’a, indigenous games and sports, folk-song competitions, oral traditions and other cultural performances. Cultural contingents from Garo Hills and other Garo-inhabited regions are participating.

Special invited groups from Garo communities in Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Karbi Anglong and neighbouring areas are also part of the celebrations. Representatives of the Ruga, Chibok, Megam and Atong communities have been invited.

More than 300 exhibition stalls are proposed to showcase indigenous food, traditional attire, ornaments, handicrafts, local products and souvenirs, offering opportunities for artisans, producers and local entrepreneurs.

The festival has grown into a major cultural and tourism event, with its 49th edition in 2025 attracting visitors from India and abroad. The Golden Jubilee celebrations are also expected to draw domestic and international tourists, with high-profile dignitaries scheduled to visit over the remaining three days.

Several public representatives and officials attended the inaugural ceremony, including Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, MLA, Gambegre; Arbinstone B. Marak, MLA, Selsella; Jimmy D. Sangma, MLA, Tikrikilla; Sanjay A. Sangma, MLA, Mahendraganj; CEM GHADC Dormonath Sangma; MDCs of GHADC; religious leaders and district administration officials. (ANI)