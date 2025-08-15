Sunny Deol's Border 2 first-look poster has been unveiled on Independence Day, with the film set to release on January 22, 2026, as a tribute to India’s brave soldiers.

The makers of Sunny Deol starrer 'Border 2' have unveiled the first-look poster and announced the release of the film on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day today.

In a sincere tribute to India's bravehearts, Sunny Deol shared the first-look poster of his highly anticipated film 'Border 2'. The film is slated to release in the theatres worldwide on January 22, 2026.

In the newly released motion poster of 'Border 2', Sunny Deol is seen wearing an Indian soldier uniform while holding a bazooka in his hand. With fierce intensity in his eyes, the actor looks all ready to channel the spirit of an Indian soldier once more.

While sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar! (Will fight for India, one more time). #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026."





Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta.

Speaking about the sequel to one of the most loved Bollywood films, 'Border', producer Bhushan Kumar said "Border is more than a film, it's an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation. The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theatres during an extended Republic Day weekend," as quoted in a press release shared by the makers.

The Director Anurag Singh said that it was an "honour" for him to pay tribute to the undying spirit of Indian soldiers with his film 'Border 2'.

"Announcing the date on Independence Day is symbolic. This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers for India's freedom, and so does our film. It's an honour and a privilege to honour their undying spirit through this story," said Anurag Singh as per the press release.

'Border 2' is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. (ANI)