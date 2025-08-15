Image Credit : Asianet News

JSK – Janaki Vs State of Kerala

Writer and director Praveen Narayan’s legal drama JSK – Janaki Vs State of Kerala is streaming on ZEE5 from August 15. Starring Anupama Parameswaran, Suresh Gopi, Divya Pillai, Shruti Ramachandran, and Oscar Ali, the film follows the story of a young girl who becomes a victim of sexual harassment. Determined to take her case to court, she faces numerous obstacles, including a clever and seasoned lawyer, David Abel Donovan, who defends the accused. The film portrays her journey as she challenges the judicial system.

Also releasing on August 15 is Limitless – Live Better Now, featuring Chris Hemsworth, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Other titles include The Crow on Lionsgate Play, Night Away Comes on Netflix, and Descendants on Prime Video (Rent).