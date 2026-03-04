- Home
After a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally shared the first glimpses from their Sangeet night. The celebration, held on February 24, was filled with dance, laughter and emotional surprises
The First Glimpses From The Sangeet Night
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda delighted fans by sharing vibrant photos and videos from their Sangeet ceremony. Held two days before their February 26 wedding in Udaipur, the pre-wedding bash was an intimate yet high-energy celebration with close friends and family.
A Night Of Dance, Laughter And Happy Tears
The couple described February 24 as one of the most memorable nights of their lives. It was an evening of endless dancing, heartfelt speeches and emotional surprises. They revealed that the festivities went on till 4 am, with everyone soaking in the joy of the occasion.
Vijay Twirls Rashmika In A Fairytale Moment
One of the standout visuals from the evening shows Vijay Deverakonda twirling Rashmika on stage as the two beam with happiness. The chemistry between them was unmistakable, with several candid shots capturing them lost in each other while dancing together.
Family Performances And Special Surprises
The Sangeet was not just about the couple. Their families took center stage with energetic dance performances. In one heartwarming moment, Rashmika was seen dancing with Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, adding to the warmth of the celebration. Both Vijay and Rashmika shared that they had planned surprises for each other, only to be surprised themselves by their families.
Statement-Making Outfits By Falguni Shane Peacock
The couple’s outfits were designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India, and they certainly turned heads. Rashmika mentioned that her ensemble was heavy, yet she wore it throughout the night without missing a beat. The glamorous looks added sparkle and grandeur to the already magical evening.
‘The Most Fun Night Ever’
In their captions, both Rashmika and Vijay called it the “most fun night ever.” They spoke about laughing until they cried, dancing until their feet hurt and feeling overwhelmed by the love pouring in from everyone present. The Sangeet became a celebration not just of their union, but of two families coming together.
Grand Hyderabad Reception With Tight Security
Following their intimate Udaipur wedding, the couple is hosting a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. However, it will be strictly invitation-only. In an official statement, they clarified that enhanced security measures have been arranged due to massive public excitement surrounding their wedding.
