The RSS marked its 100-year journey with a two-day event in Mumbai, attended by Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Vicky Kaushal. Kaushal shared he was 'deeply impressed' after hearing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speak in person.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is celebrating 100 years of its journey with a two-day event in Mumbai titled "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons" at the Nehru Centre Auditorium. The programme has brought together senior RSS leaders and personalities from the film industry. The first day of the two-day event saw the presence of superstar Salman Khan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On day two, several actors and filmmakers arrived to be a part of the centenary programme. Those present included Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Ravi Dubey, Madhur Bhandarkar and others.

Vicky Kaushal 'deeply impressed' by RSS chief

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who attended the event on the second day, spoke to the media about his experience. He said it was special for him to be part of a programme marking such a long journey of the RSS.

Kaushal also shared that this was his first time hearing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speak in person, and that it made a strong impression on him. "It's wonderful that the RSS journey has completed 100 years. For the first time, I got to hear Mohan Bhagwat speak in person, and I was deeply impressed," Kaushal said.

The second day also saw the presence of music composer Pritam and actor Jackie Shroff, among others. The programme looked back at the organisation's long journey, its work in society, and its ideas for the future.

Mohan Bhagwat addresses social issues

During the event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed social issues and urged attendees to stay alert.

Bhagwat on Sunday urged people to "detect and report" the "illegal infiltrators" to the police. He also urged people not to give them any employment and to be more "vigilant."

The two-day event, which began on February 7 and concluded on February 8, 2026, at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. (ANI)