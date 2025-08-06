Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, and Bhumi Pednekar, have expressed condolences following a devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, which caused severe flooding and destruction.

Several members of the Indian film industry, including Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, and Bhumi Pednekar, have expressed condolences to those affected by the cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Sara took to Instagram and wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the incident in Uttarakhand. Praying for safety, strength and healing for all (sic)."



In another post, she provided emergency contact numbers to support ongoing relief operations.

"Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre has issued the following emergency numbers: 01374222126, 01374222722, 9456556431," read the message.



Actor Sonu Sood also expressed his concern over the tragedy.

"Heartbroken by the devastating floods & cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Prayers for every life affected. It's time the nation comes together -- while the govt does its part, we as individuals must stand up for every soul who lost a home, a living, a life," Sonu wrote on X.

"What's happening in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is heartbreaking," Bhumi Pednekar wrote on her social media post.

Actor Adivi Sesh took to X and reacted to the incident, writing, "Praying for #Uttarakhand. Heartbreaking visuals."

On Tuesday, the cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarkashi district, sweeping away homes, shops and roads. Several people are feared missing.

Two cloudburst incidents were reported, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area, resulting in widespread destruction. Dharali bore the brunt of the damage. The region also experienced mudslides and further flash flooding.

Due to the cloudburst, the road at Bhatwadi on the Uttarkashi-Harsil route has been completely washed out. The road towards Harsil remained blocked through the night. Dharali, the location where the cloudburst caused significant damage, is approximately 50 kilometres from the site. (ANI)