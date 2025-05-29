Image Credit : Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar recently treated her followers to a sneak peek into her life on set through a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos shared on Instagram. Among the highlights was her candid revelation about what keeps her energized during long shoot days—her favorite combination of chai and bun maska, which she described as the ultimate comfort. The photos, showing her enjoying the snack, quickly gained traction online. Fans reacted enthusiastically, with one commenting that she seemed like a free spirit who enjoyed trying new things, while another playfully suggested she eat pav bhaji and transform into a bun.