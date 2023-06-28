Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prithviraj health update: Malayalam star in Kochi private hospital, says 'promise to fight through the pain'

    On Monday (June 26), Prithviraj Sukumaran was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi, where he had a keyhole surgery. On Tuesday, the actor shared a health update with his fans and followers via his official Instagram account.
     

    Prithviraj Sukumaran health update: Prithviraj Sukumaran gave his first statement on Tuesday (June 28), a day after allegations surfaced of the actor being involved in an accident on the set of his next film Vilayath Buddha. Prithviraj said in his statement that he had to have surgery. He also stated that he will need to relax and have physiotherapy for a few months to recover. Prithviraj revealed he suffered a ligament rupture while filming a stunt sequence for the Malayalam film "Vilayath Buddha" and that specialists recommended him to rest and that he is on the mend.

    The actor, who will undergo rehabilitation for several months, was hurt on the film set in Marayoor in the Idukki area. On Monday (June 26), he was sent to a private hospital in Kochi, where he had keyhole surgery.

    On Tuesday, the actor shared a health update with his fans and followers via his official Instagram account. "I had an accident while shooting an action sequence on 'Vilayath Buddha'. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed keyhole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months," Prithviraj, 40, said in a statement.

    The actor, who has appeared in films such as "Ayyappanum Koshiyum", "Pokkiri Raja", "Kuruthi", and "Lucifer", has stated that he will do his best to utilise the recuperation period productively. "And I promise to fight through the pain, recover completely, and return to action as soon as possible." "Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and love," he wrote.

    The production of "Vilayath Buddha," directed by Jayan Nambiyar and produced by Sandip Senan, has been put on hold for now. The film is based on G R Indugopan's novel.

    On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran joined Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He rushed to social media to share his delight at being cast. He was overjoyed to be a member of the wonderful team. The film is said to be a remake of a 1998 film directed by David Dhawan. The film's principal actors were Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Despite being a comic escapade, the Akshay-Tiger starrer has been praised as an action-packed entertainment. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor has been cast as the film's female protagonist, opposite Tiger.

    Ennu Ninte Moideen, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Classmates, and Mumbai Police are just a few of Prithviraj Sukumaran's cinema credits. With the 2019 smash Lucifer, he made his directing debut.

