Mental Health: 5 proven Japanese techniques to declutter, de-stress, self discovery

Mental health has been a crucial part of a person's overall well-being. There are various factors affecting our mental health, like work pressure, relationships, family stress, academic stress, and many more on a daily basis. These effect on your daily life making you stressed and anxious. There are many techniques that work for some people and doesn't work for some people. Let's look at the 5 most used techniques.

Japanese culture has been coming up with simple and mindful living practices. Various practices from Japan are designed to help individuals declutter their minds, reduce stress, and elevate their personal growth. These methods are effective on the external environment and also on mental clarity.

7 proven Japanese techniques:

1. Wabi-Sabi: Find beauty in imperfection.

People often tend to run after perfection in today's life, but this leads to anxiety, stress, and depression when things fail to align with the image in the head.

This technique, Wabi Sabi, helps you to find beauty in imperfection that allows you to make peace with reality. It helps you to understand the fact that everything and everyone cannot be perfect all the time, and it is okay to be imperfect.

2. Kanso: Simple living spaces

Kanso is a way of keeping the living spaces simple without unnecessary and distracting items around. This practice allows you to maintain mental clarity and relaxation. This practice tells you to declutter your home by prioritizing the items that you need around you.

Decluttering unnecessary items that are barely used can be distracting. It is also important to plan neutral colors and natural materials to create a peaceful and stress-free mental clarity.

3. Shikata Ga Nai: Let go of what is not in your control.

Shikata Ga Nai is meant to be 'it cannot be helped.'. This practice promotes acceptance of things that are beyond our control. This helps you to reduce anxiety and stress, focusing on what truly matters and what is under control, instead of worrying about uncontrollable factors.

4. Oosouji: Deep cleaning to clear the mind

Oosouji means 'big cleaning' in Japanese, and it is a non-negotiable and important ritual that is followed at the ends of phases like seasons. This is a deep cleaning ritual that you do at your home, workplace, and even desk. This cleanses your aura and the aura around you to let you feel more energized.

5. Ikigai: Find your purpose and fulfillment.

Ikigai is a Japanese concept that helps you to find your purpose in life. This leads to a more fulfilling life when you find your purpose and passion to lead a life that you love.

To discover your Ikigai, you need to reflect on what you love and what you are good at to lead a better life without distractions like societal expectations.

