BLACKPINK Member Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo Hyun CONFIRMED, know Fan's reactions

    BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun are confirmed to be dating. YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment state they have 'positive feelings' for each other. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    In a delightful turn of events, BLACKPINK member Jisoo and popular actor Ahn Bo Hyun are confirmed to be dating, as announced by their respective agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment. The news has created excitement among fans as the stars are known for their talent and charm. According to the agencies' joint statement, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun share 'positive feelings' and are currently in the process of getting to know each other better. As both are prominent figures in the entertainment industry, their relationship has garnered attention and support from their fans and the public. With their successful careers and now a budding romance, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this new chapter in their lives.

    As reported by Soompi, YG Entertainment said, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.” FN Entertainment also said, “They are getting to know each other.”

    South Korean media agency reported that BLACKPINK member Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun are in a relationship, with photos of them spotted at Jisoo's home. It marks the first time Jisoo has been involved in dating rumors, and fans are overjoyed for the singer. One of the fans posted on social media, "JISOO FIRST DATING NEWS SO HAPPY FOR HER..." 🫶🏻🫶🏻

    Fans took to Twitter (now X) to congratulate the happy couple:

    For the uninitiated, Jisoo, full name Kim Ji-soo, is a South Korean singer, actress, and member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She is the group's oldest member and serves as a lead vocalist and visual. Jisoo's talent, charisma, and stunning visuals have earned her a massive global fanbase. She made her debut with BLACKPINK in 2016, and the group quickly became one of the most influential acts in the K-pop industry. Her recent solo single 'Flower' was a big hit.

    Ahn Bo Hyun is a South Korean actor. He gained widespread recognition and popularity for his compelling performances in various television dramas. Notably, he portrayed the antagonistic character Jang Geun Won in the hit series 'Itaewon Class', showcasing his versatility as an actor. He is also known for his performance in K-dramas like 'Her Private Life' and 'See You in My 19th Life'. His portrayal of complex and layered characters has earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan following.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
