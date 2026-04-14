Billie Eilish and filmmaker James Cameron have collaborated on a new 3D concert film, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour' (Live in 3D), releasing May 8. A new trailer showcases their behind-the-scenes work on the immersive project.

Billie Eilish and James Cameron Announce 3D Concert Film

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron for a new 3D concert film titled 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour' (Live in 3D), which is set to release on May 8, according to People. The newly released trailer offers a behind-the-scenes look at Eilish's sold-out world tour and her collaboration with Cameron, who serves as co-director on the project.

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A Look Inside the Creative Collaboration

"It's your show. It's your creative vision. This is going to blow people's minds," Cameron says in the opening of the trailer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) The trailer shows the duo working closely together, including scenes of them wearing 3D glasses and discussing creative decisions for the film.

In one moment, Eilish asks, "So how does that even work, just out of curiosity?" to which Cameron responds, "We're going to have to play some games, but we'll make it look great," according to People. The film aims to take audiences beyond the stage, offering immersive access to Eilish's performances and behind-the-scenes moments from her global tour.

A Deep Connection with Fans

It also highlights her close connection with fans, whom she refers to as "friends." "The day of a show, for me, just feels like any day at all. I just feel like I'm going to hang out with my friends," Eilish says in the trailer, adding, "I want to feel like it's me and them."

"You love them?" Cameron asks later in the trailer, to which Eilish replies, "I love them." The "Birds of a Feather" singer later declares, "I want to be the artist that I would want to be a fan of," according to People.

Heartwarming Tour Tradition Revealed

The singer also reveals a personal tour tradition of maintaining a "puppy room" at each venue, allowing her crew to spend time with rescue dogs amid the demands of touring. Cameron is seen engaging with the idea, saying, "I'm doing this on my next movie for sure," according to People.

An 'Innovative New Concert Experience'

Describing the project, the official synopsis states that the film brings an "innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation," according to People.

Eilish later shared the trailer on Instagram, writing, "It's almost HEREEEEE," building anticipation among fans worldwide, according to People. (ANI)