Actor Prakash Raj has responded to his name being linked to the Dharmasthala case. He called the matter "extremely sensitive" and said he will personally address the media in a few days to clear any doubts, urging people not to believe speculation.

Prakash Raj Responds to Speculation

Actor Prakash Raj has reacted to reports and social media discussions linking his name to the ongoing Dharmasthala case, saying he will address the matter publicly in the coming days. The actor took to his X account to share that he had come across news reports and online conversations regarding him in connection with the case and felt it was important to respond, given the sensitivity of the issue.

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In his post, Prakash Raj described the matter as "extremely sensitive" and said it had affected the faith of millions of devotees. Stressing that he had a responsibility to clear any doubts, the actor said he would personally address the media once he returns.

"Greetings to all.. In the media... On social networks, some news regarding me about the Dharmasthala case has come to my attention being discussed," he wrote.

The actor further urged people not to believe speculation circulating online. Referring to what he called "hot air" and rumours being given unnecessary "wings and feathers," Prakash Raj said he would share his response directly through media interactions in the coming days. "Since this is an extremely sensitive matter.. and one that has hurt the faith of millions of devotees.. it is also my duty to respond to such doubts. I am far away. In another two days, I will personally come and respond through media friends. Until then, do not believe the hot air.. and the wings and feathers that some scoundrels are trying to attach to this news," he stated.

What is the Dharmasthala Case?

The alleged Dharmasthala case first came to light in 2025 after a complaint was filed at the Dharmasthala Police Station in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The complaint alleged the secret disposal of multiple bodies in a village linked to the region.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker associated with the Dharmasthala temple, claimed that he had been forced to participate in the disposal of several bodies under threat. His allegations led to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which launched an extensive probe into the matter. The investigation gained national attention due to the serious nature of the allegations.

Excavations carried out at locations identified by the complainant reportedly led to the recovery of skeletal remains, while claims involving unidentified victims and missing persons further intensified public interest in the case. Following the political uproar over the issue, the Karnataka Government constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into matters related to alleged mass burial of human bodies in the region.

The complainant, who alleged that he had been forced to bury multiple bodies in Dharamsthala, was arrested by the SIT after forensic analysis showed the bones he produced were of a man and not a woman, as he had claimed. (ANI)