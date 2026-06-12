Ryan Reynolds revealed he was hit by a drunk driver at 18 after choosing to walk home. He told 'Welcome to Wrexham' co-star Rob Mac he broke every bone on his left side and was hospitalized for four weeks, a story Mac had never heard.

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about a life-changing accident from his teenage years, revealing that he was hit by a drunk driver at the age of 18 despite making the responsible decision not to drive after having a drink.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to PEOPLE, the actor shared the incident during a recent conversation with his Welcome to Wrexham co-star Rob Mac in a video for GQ.

Recalling the events of that night, Reynolds said he had left a bar after having a beer and decided against getting behind the wheel, even though his home was only a few blocks away. However, while walking home, he was struck by a drunk driver.

The revelation surprised even his longtime friend and co-star Rob Mac, who admitted he had never heard the story before.

Details of the Accident and Injuries

Speaking about the severity of the accident, Reynolds revealed that he spent four weeks in hospital recovering from his injuries. The actor said the impact was so severe that he "broke every bone" on the left side of his body and claimed the collision left the driver's vehicle completely inoperable.

"I spent four weeks in the hospital," Reynolds recalled. What? That's the first time I've heard that," Mac, 49, said with surprise.

Oh, yeah, broke every bone in my left side," Reynolds said. "He hit me so hard, his car was not operational."

Reynolds also expressed gratitude to the medical team that treated him, thanking the doctor who helped put him back together after the devastating accident.

Career Success and Views on Stunts

Despite suffering extensive injuries, Reynolds went on to build one of Hollywood's most successful careers, taking on physically demanding roles in several action films, most notably the Deadpool franchise.

In 2022, during a conversation with Variety, he opened up about performing fewer stunts as he ages.

"I think it's important to do as much of [the stunt work] yourself as you can, but I'll step aside when there's something that's just too gnarly and there's a trained professional ready to go," Reynolds told Variety at the time. "You're not allowed to eat Advil like cereal."

"Things start to hurt," Reynolds told Variety. "After I turned 35, being thrown onto cement wasn't hilarious anymore. It had been upgraded to hell."

Upcoming Projects

The actor remains one of Hollywood's busiest stars. He is next set to appear in Mayday, scheduled for release on September 4, and will reprise his popular role as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to hit theatres in December. (ANI)