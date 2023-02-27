Salman Khan goes creative to announce much-awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Billi Billi will also be the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Sukhbir. It has already created an all-time zeal and excitement among fans.

Taking to social media, Salman Khan, in his typical out-of-the-box style, has announced the release of the next song from his upcoming release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The global superstar has literally kept the fans on tenterhooks as only audio of the song was released with some adorable cats featuring in the video instead of the song visuals, thus taking the anticipation to the next level.

The slated song is titled ‘Billi Billi’. The quirky and foot-tapping audio of the song has an overwhelming reception as the makers have also released the audio across all streaming platforms. After the audio release, ardent Salman fans and netizens expressed their eagerness for the song’s video release.

Billi Billi is an energetic and high-spirited Punjabi dance number. Bill Billi is the first time ever that global superstar Salman Khan and the singer Sukhbir are collaborating together for a song. Sukhbir is well-known for chartbusters and iconic Punjabi songs. These songs are the norm and enjoyed by youth and people at social gatherings and parties.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and posted a quirky reel with audio of the song, Billi Billi. The reel video post of Salman Khan has already started making waves on Instagram and piqued the curiosity of audiences and ardent Salman Khan fans globally.

A peppy dance number, Billi Billi is on its way to being a chartbuster as per the early trends. The music for the song is composed by Sukhbir. The song, Billi Billi, is written by Kumaar.

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

