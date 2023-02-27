Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan goes creative to announce much-awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

    Billi Billi will also be the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Sukhbir. It has already created an all-time zeal and excitement among fans.

    Salman Khan goes creative to announce much-awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Taking to social media, Salman Khan, in his typical out-of-the-box style, has announced the release of the next song from his upcoming release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

    The global superstar has literally kept the fans on tenterhooks as only audio of the song was released with some adorable cats featuring in the video instead of the song visuals, thus taking the anticipation to the next level.

    ALSO READ: 'Bhai ka lunges ka naya variation hai': Fans roast Salman Khan's shabby dance moves in 'Naiyo Lagda'

    The slated song is titled ‘Billi Billi’. The quirky and foot-tapping audio of the song has an overwhelming reception as the makers have also released the audio across all streaming platforms. After the audio release, ardent Salman fans and netizens expressed their eagerness for the song’s video release.

    Billi Billi is an energetic and high-spirited Punjabi dance number. Bill Billi is the first time ever that global superstar Salman Khan and the singer Sukhbir are collaborating together for a song. Sukhbir is well-known for chartbusters and iconic Punjabi songs. These songs are the norm and enjoyed by youth and people at social gatherings and parties.

    Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and posted a quirky reel with audio of the song, Billi Billi. The reel video post of Salman Khan has already started making waves on Instagram and piqued the curiosity of audiences and ardent Salman Khan fans globally.

    A peppy dance number, Billi Billi is on its way to being a chartbuster as per the early trends. The music for the song is composed by Sukhbir. The song, Billi Billi, is written by Kumaar.

    A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

    ALSO READ: Naiyyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an ode to 90's romantic era

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2023: Will Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards? Read THIS RBA

    Oscars 2023: Will Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards? Read THIS

    Kangana Ranaut claims the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia'; see her Viral tweets vma

    Kangana Ranaut claims the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia'; see her Viral tweets

    Was Paris Hilton a victim of Harvey Weinstein's wrath? Here's what the socialite has to say vma

    Was Paris Hilton a victim of Harvey Weinstein’s wrath? Here's what the socialite has to say

    Ye Maaya Chesave turns 13: Naga Chaitanya ignores ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu as he celebrates the day RBA

    Ye Maaya Chesave turns 13: Naga Chaitanya ignores ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu as he celebrates the day

    Malala Yousafzai turns executive producer; Nobel peace prize winner's movie is on transgender issues in Pakistan RBA

    Malala Yousafzai turns executive producer; Nobel prize winner's movie is on transgender issues in Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Twitter layoff: Employee whose sleeping photo went viral was fired recently gcw

    Twitter layoff: Employee whose sleeping photo went viral was fired recently

    Erik ten hag got moves: Video of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dancing after EFL/Carabao/League Cup title win goes viral, fans are loving it-ayh

    'Erik's got moves': Video of Man United boss dancing after League Cup title win goes viral, fans are loving it

    Oscars 2023: Will Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards? Read THIS RBA

    Oscars 2023: Will Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards? Read THIS

    PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport, launches development projects in poll-bound Karnataka; check details AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport, launches development projects in poll-bound Karnataka; check details

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10 - adt

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration deadline for MBA admission extended; UG, PG deadlines till March 10

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon