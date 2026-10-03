Bill Maher joked about the Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery merger, telling his new owners to ignore Donald Trump's tweets about his 'sad' ratings. The comedian said the insults don't bother him, but quipped 'just don’t mention I went to Cornell.'

Bill Maher had a message for the new owners of HBO as Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros Discovery moves ahead. According to Deadline, during Friday’s episode of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’, the comedian spoke about the merger and joked about his show now coming under the new company. Maher then referred to recent comments made about him by US President Donald Trump. “The merger went through. Paramount now owns Warner Discovery, which owns HBO, which owns my ass,” Maher said during his opening monologue. “Whoever owns me now, don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me. Did you see what he said about me this weekend? He said my ratings are so low, ‘it’s just sad.’”

Maher Responds to Trump's Remarks

Maher then responded directly to Trump’s remarks about his ratings, saying that the comments did not bother him. “You know what, Mr. President? Your insults don’t bother me. Make up whatever shit you want about me, just don’t mention I went to Cornell,” he said.

Merger Details

The comments came as the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery deal moves toward completion. A US judge on Wednesday approved a settlement between Paramount and a group of 12 states that had challenged the deal on antitrust grounds, clearing the way for the merger to close. CEO David Ellison said on Friday that the combined company will be known as Skydance, while Paramount and Warner Bros will continue to keep their individual identities, according to Deadline. (ANI)