Bilkis Bano case: Kangana Ranaut reveals script ready for film on THIS topic; Prime Video, Netflix say NO

Bollywood actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut was asked in an interview if she plans to "tell the story of Bilkis Bano with a powerful film." She answered that she had the script ready' and had been working on the film for years.

The Supreme Court rejected the Gujarat government's decision to free the 11 prisoners who raped Bilkis Bano and killed her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots in the Bilkis Bano case. On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut responded to an X user who requested that she produce a film on Bilkis Bano. The performer, a producer and filmmaker, explained that she had wanted to make such a film for a long time and had spent three years studying and working on it.

Shares the studios' perspective on 'politically motivated films'

However, Kangana Ranaut stated that she could not complete the project due to a lack of funding from major studios and OTT platforms.

I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years but @netflix , @amazonIN and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don’t work with… https://t.co/xQeVfc3SyI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2024

She tweeted, "I want to make that story, I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years. But Netflix, Prime Video and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don't do so-called politically motivated films." The actor added, "JioCinema said we don't work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger. What are my options?"

Kangana responded to an X user, who had said in the original tweet, “Dear Kangana ma'am, your passion for women empowerment is so encouraging! Would you be interested in telling the story of Bilkis Bano with a powerful movie? Will you... Will you do it for Bilkis Bano, feminism or at least humanity?”

Kangana Ranaut, who frequently discusses her thoughts on films, society, and women in general on social media, recently slammed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The actor was responding to an X user who praised her film Tejas, which was recently made available on OTT. The guy asked on Twitter why the film did not do well at the box office. Kangana responded by blaming the public for choosing "women beating films." She noted that it is 'discouraging' for her.

The latest trend of films where women are reduced to mere flower on the wall, violently and disgracefully stripped of their dignity and clothes is beyond appalling. Reminds me of the time when I entered films, vulgar item numbers, quick in and out sleazy and dumb roles against… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2024

Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for… https://t.co/VExJHxRE3P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2024

She had tweeted, "Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far, but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes; this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile."

