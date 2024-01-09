Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bilkis Bano case: Kangana Ranaut reveals script ready for film on THIS topic; Prime Video, Netflix say NO

    Bollywood actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut was asked in an interview if she plans to "tell the story of Bilkis Bano with a powerful film." She answered that she had the script ready' and had been working on the film for years.

    Bilkis Bano case: Kangana Ranaut reveals script ready for film on THIS topic; Prime Video, Netflix says NO RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    The Supreme Court rejected the Gujarat government's decision to free the 11 prisoners who raped Bilkis Bano and killed her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots in the Bilkis Bano case. On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut responded to an X user who requested that she produce a film on Bilkis Bano. The performer, a producer and filmmaker, explained that she had wanted to make such a film for a long time and had spent three years studying and working on it. 

    Shares the studios' perspective on 'politically motivated films'
    However, Kangana Ranaut stated that she could not complete the project due to a lack of funding from major studios and OTT platforms. 

    Also Read: '12th Fail' ranks highest among Indian films on IMDb, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'

    She tweeted, "I want to make that story, I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years. But Netflix, Prime Video and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don't do so-called politically motivated films." The actor added, "JioCinema said we don't work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger. What are my options?"

    Kangana responded to an X user, who had said in the original tweet, “Dear Kangana ma'am, your passion for women empowerment is so encouraging! Would you be interested in telling the story of Bilkis Bano with a powerful movie? Will you... Will you do it for Bilkis Bano, feminism or at least humanity?”

    Kangana Ranaut, who frequently discusses her thoughts on films, society, and women in general on social media, recently slammed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The actor was responding to an X user who praised her film Tejas, which was recently made available on OTT. The guy asked on Twitter why the film did not do well at the box office. Kangana responded by blaming the public for choosing "women beating films." She noted that it is 'discouraging' for her.

    Also Read: Makar Sankranti: 7 Bollywood movies that feature Kite flying festival

    She had tweeted, "Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far, but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes; this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile."
     

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend? RBA

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend?

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement RKK

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement

    'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan on pay equity in Bollywood: 'Was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff' RKK

    'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan on pay equity in Bollywood: 'Was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff'

    '12th Fail' ranks highest among Indian films on IMDb, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' RKK

    '12th Fail' ranks highest among Indian films on IMDb, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding party: Groom grooves to lungi dance; couple host pyjama party for guests RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding party: Groom grooves to lungi dance; couple host pyjama party for guests

    Recent Stories

    Consensus dilemma: Congress, TMC, JD(U) lock horns in INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls AJR

    Consensus dilemma: Congress, TMC, JD(U) lock horns in INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Badminton Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth's stunning comeback victory over Jonatan Christ takes him to the second round osf

    Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth's stunning comeback victory over Jonatan Christ takes him to the second round

    South Korea passes groundbreaking law to end centuries-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027 snt

    South Korea passes groundbreaking law to end centuries-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend? RBA

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend?

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement RKK

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon